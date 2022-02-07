FredAtlast – “One Day”

New Music February 7, 2022 11:09 AM By James Rettig

New Music February 7, 2022 11:09 AM By James Rettig

FredAtlast — not to be confused with commenter favorite producer Fred Again.. — is the new solo project of Little Dragon member Fredrik Wallin. Today, he’s announcing his debut EP, Banner Of A Lost Belief, which will be out in May, and he’s sharing its lead single, “One Day.” “[It’s] a meditation on impermanence and our way of dealing with loss. A plea to our nearest to be: nearer, dearer and more daring,” Wallin said in a statement. Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “One Day”
02 “Banner Burns”
03 “This Town”
04 “Salty Doubts”
05 “A Lost Belief”

Banner Of Lost Belief is out 5/13 via Small Matter Records. Pre-order here.

