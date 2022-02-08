Wings Of Desire – “Perfect World”

Wings Of Desire are a UK dream-pop duo made up of former INHEAVEN members Chloe Little and James Taylor. They released two EPs last year, Amun-Ra and End Of An Age, and if you live in the UK perhaps you just caught them on tour opening for Nation Of Language. Today, they’re back with a new single.

Wings Of Desire’s latest is called “Perfect World.” It was inspired by a trip to Berlin during which the duo visited the legendary Hansa Studios. “‘Perfect World is about everything around you falling apart so that something even better can form in its place,” they explained in a statement. “Out with the old and in with the new as they say. It’s a melancholy sweetness against a backdrop of industrial optimism.”

Musically, Wings Of Desire namecheck the ’00s NYC rock scene and Factory Records as major inspirations, and you can certainly hear that in “Perfect World.” To me, it also sounds a bit like if Bruce Springsteen had a mid-’80s Jesus And Mary Chain phase. Check it out below.