Tinariwen – “Taskiwt Tadjat”

New Music February 8, 2022 12:23 PM By Peter Helman

Tuareg desert blues pioneers Tinariwen are reissuing their 2001 debut The Radio Tisdas Sessions and its 2004 follow-up Amassakoul next month. Both albums have been remastered and repackaged with new photos, liner notes, and an unreleased bonus track. And today, we get to hear Amassakoul‘s bonus track, “Taskiwt Tadjat,” which Mary Anne Hobbs premiered on BBC 6 Music earlier today. Listen below.

The The Radio Tisdas Sessions and Amassakoul reissues are out 3/25 via Wedge. Pre-order them here.

