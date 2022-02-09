At the beginning of the year, Josh Tillman reemerged with the long-awaited official announcement of his fifth Father John Misty album, Chloë And The Next 20th Century. At the time, he also shared a lead single called “Funny Girl,” which found FJM moving in a sort of old-time-y orchestral pop direction. Today, he’s back with another one.

The latest preview of Chloë And The Next 20th Century arrives in the form of “Q4.” Compared to the stately and atmospheric “Funny Girl,” “Q4” has a spritelier pace to it. It finds Tillman spinning his usual societal analyses over another lush arrangement, this time with a bunch of harpsichord. If “Funny Girl” had a bit of ’50s to its sound, “Q4” has more of a ’60s vibe.

Check out the audio below and look for a video directed by Grant James Wednesday morning.

Chloë And The Next 20th Century is out 4/8 via Sub Pop and Bella Union.