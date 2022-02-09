Yesterday, superproducer Steve Albini sparked a social-media debate when he posted to Twitter that Juggalos (a nickname for Insane Clown Posse fans) are superior to Deadheads, after arguing that if ICP can learn from their problematic lyrics, Joe Rogan should be able to properly apologize for his use of the N-word. “Yes, I’m saying the Juggalos are good,” Albini wrote. “A non-judgmental, inclusive community for people on the fringe, built on a beautiful communion they call ‘family.’ They remind me of punk/queer chosen families and I love them. I haven’t heard much of the music, it’s atrocious. Who cares.”

Albini was responding to viral, resurfaced screenshots from a 2020 We’ve Got A File On You interview Stereogum’s Tom Breihan did with Violent J, who called himself a “fool” for propagating homophobia in the band’s music.

“This is absolutely model owning-your-shit behavior, and if a goddamn fucking Juggalo can manage it, a nine-figure podcaster can step the fuck up without whining,” Albini wrote, adding: “Less annoying than Deadheads by an order of magnitude. Very few lawyers and CEOs for a start. A lot about the Juggalos is dumb/laughable. So what, your life isn’t? Get over yourself. The part that matters to them, that they are there for each other in material ways other communities fail at, that’s the whole thing.”

Albini no doubt is referring to the fact that Insane Clown Posse have enjoyed something of a redemption arc in recent years, selling “Fuck Your Rebel Flag” T-shirts, promoting COVID-19 safety protocols, and calling out Blood On The Dance Floor’s Dahvie Vanity, who was accused of sexually assaulting underage girls. Whereas Deadheads apparently comprise the aforementioned community of “lawyers and CEOs.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan addressed this repeated use of the N-word on the podcast, which was brought to light after India Arie reposted a video compiling 24 clips of the host using the racial slur. (Spotify has since pulled over 100 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience, citing “racially insensitive language.)

“That video had always been out there. It’s like, this is a political hit job,” Rogan said. He added: “And so they’re taking all this stuff I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushing it all together.” Rogan then backpedalled somewhat: “It’s good because it makes me address some shit that I really wish wasn’t out there.”

This is absolutely model owning-your-shit behavior, and if a goddamn fucking Juggalo can manage it, a nine-figure podcaster can step the fuck up without whining. https://t.co/8Vttbhqo9a — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) February 7, 2022

Yes, I'm saying the Juggalos are good. A non-judgmental, inclusive community for people on the fringe, built on a beautiful communion they call "family." They remind me of punk/queer chosen families and I love them. I haven't heard much of the music, it's atrocious. Who cares. — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) February 7, 2022