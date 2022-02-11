Stream Four Songs From Orville Peck’s New Album Bronco

Masked country crooner Orville Peck is following up his 2019 debut album Pony with a new one called Bronco. “This is my most impassioned and authentic album to date,” Peck says. “I was inspired by country rock, 60s & 70s psychedelic, California and even bluegrass with everything being anchored in country. Bronco is all about being unrestrained and the culmination of a year of touring, writing in isolation and going through and ultimately emerging from a challenging personal time.”

Peck is pulling a Beach House and releasing the 15-track album in chapters. The first of three installments is out today, and it features the four songs “C’mon Baby, Cry,” “Daytona Sand,” “Outta Time,” and “Any Turn.” Listen and watch the video for lead single “C’mon Baby, Cry” — directed by Austin Peters, who previously helmed Peck’s “Queen Of The Rodeo” video and collaborated with Peck on all of the visuals for Bronco — below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Daytona Sand”

02 “The Curse Of The Blackened Eye”

03 “Outta Time”

04 “Lafayette”

05 “C’mon Baby, Cry”

06 “Iris Rose”

07 “Kalahari Down”

08 “Bronco”

09 “Trample Out The Days”

10 “Blush”

11 “Hexie Mountains”

12 “Let Me Drown”

13 “Any Turn”

14 “City Of Gold”

15 “All I Can Say”

Bronco is out 4/8 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.