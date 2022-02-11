LOVOTIC is a new album from the high-concept art-music troupe Soundwalk Collective exploring the future of sex — specifically, sex between humans and robots. Written and conceived by Stephan Crasneanscki, it features a noteworthy collection of names including Charlotte Gainsbourg and her Antichrist and Nymphomaniac costar Willem Dafoe plus Lyra Pramuk, Atom™, and Paul B. Preciado. Somehow, no, Grimes is not involved.

Here’s a partial synopsis:

Inspired by a relatively new field of research that seeks to explore and develop the possibilities of sexual and emotional relationships — and even love — between humans and robots, LOVOTIC interrogates the impulses, ideas, and needs underlying this phenomenon. The project ventures into a future where sex, intimacy and desire are reformulated through the connection of humans, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

OK! And here’s the title track:

<a href="https://soundwalkcollective.bandcamp.com/album/lovotic">Lovotic by Soundwalk Collective with Charlotte Gainsbourg, feat. Willem Dafoe, Atom™</a>

LOVOTIC is out 4/1 and can be pre-ordered here.