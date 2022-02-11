Willem Dafoe And Charlotte Gainsbourg Reunite On Soundwalk Collective’s New Album About The Future Of Sex

New Music February 11, 2022 1:56 PM By Chris DeVille

Willem Dafoe And Charlotte Gainsbourg Reunite On Soundwalk Collective’s New Album About The Future Of Sex

New Music February 11, 2022 1:56 PM By Chris DeVille

LOVOTIC is a new album from the high-concept art-music troupe Soundwalk Collective exploring the future of sex — specifically, sex between humans and robots. Written and conceived by Stephan Crasneanscki, it features a noteworthy collection of names including Charlotte Gainsbourg and her Antichrist and Nymphomaniac costar Willem Dafoe plus Lyra Pramuk, Atom™, and Paul B. Preciado. Somehow, no, Grimes is not involved.

Here’s a partial synopsis:

Inspired by a relatively new field of research that seeks to explore and develop the possibilities of sexual and emotional relationships — and even love — between humans and robots, LOVOTIC interrogates the impulses, ideas, and needs underlying this phenomenon. The project ventures into a future where sex, intimacy and desire are reformulated through the connection of humans, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

OK! And here’s the title track:

LOVOTIC is out 4/1 and can be pre-ordered here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: SWV’s “Weak”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    15 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    5 days ago

    Jack Antonoff Addresses Damon Albarn’s “Trumpian” Shit Talk About Taylor Swift

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest