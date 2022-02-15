A new music festival is coming to Connecticut. The Sound On Sound Music Festival (from the organizers of Governors Ball) has just released its inaugural lineup. Featuring Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, the Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, and the National, Sound On Sound will take place the weekend of Sept. 24-25 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Additional performers across two stages include: Father John Misty, Ziggy Marley, Gary Clark Jr., Black Pumas, The Head And The Heart, Caamp, Zach Bryan, Band Of Horses, recent Tracking Down guests Spin Doctors, Jenny Lewis, Noah Kahan, Trampled By Turtles, Jade Bird, The Main Squeeze, Geese, Trousdale, The Cameroons, Drew Angus, and more. Tickets go on sale 2/18. Get them here.