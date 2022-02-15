With her recent singles “Headrush” and “Austin,” the Toronto singer-songwriter Georgia Harmer established herself as a noteworthy talent. Today she’s announcing Stay In Touch, her debut album for Arts & Crafts, and sharing another impressive song. “All In My Mind” is an uptempo pop-rock song about being gaslighted. “I wrote it during a long period of emotional manipulation that made me question my own reality,” Harmer says in a press release. “I had enough sad songs and I just wanted to rock out.” I guess you could call it a gaslit anthem.

The song arrives with a video directed by Harmer, about which she writes:

I wanted to lean into the melodrama of the subject. Something bigger than a person needed to be the source of my paranoia. The house and the lights are what ultimately drive me to run away, but it’s the boys in the basement who were messing with my head all along. This is the first song I wrote for my album, and begins a long journey of self-growth through my deep entanglements with the feelings of others.

Watch the “All In My Mind” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Talamanca”

02 “Headrush”

03 “Know You Forever”

04 “Austin”

05 “All In My Mind”

06 “Be Here”

07 “Homes”

08 “Top Down”

09 “Go Soft”

10 “Strongest Person”

11 “Just The Feeling”

Stay In Touch is out 4/22 on Arts & Crafts.