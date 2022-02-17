Watch Anaïs Mitchell Perform “Little Big Girl” On The Kelly Clarkson Show

News February 17, 2022
0

Last month, Anaïs Mitchell released her first new solo album in a decade, the eponymous Anaïs Mitchell, which was produced by her Bonny Light Horseman bandmate Josh Kaufman. Mitchell and Kaufman got together to perform one of her new album’s tracks, “Little Big Girl,” for The Kelly Clarkson Show. Check out the performance below and, while you’re at it, revisit our interview of Mitchell from a few weeks back.

Anaïs Mitchell is out now via BMG.

