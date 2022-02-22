Last month, Daniel Rossen — one of Grizzly Bear’s two primary songwriters — announced his debut solo album, You Belong There, with the lovely “Shadow In The Frame.” Today, Rossen is back with another single from his forthcoming album, “Unpeopled Space,” an expansive and frenetic flurry of guitars. Rossen wrote the song as a reflection of his preference for places without a lot of humans around — before moving to Sante Fe, where he recorded You Belong There, he lived in the remote woods of upstate New York. Listen to “Unpeopled Space” below.

You Belong There is out 4/8 via Warp Records.