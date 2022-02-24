Hannah Diamond – “Staring At The Ceiling”

Hannah Diamond – “Staring At The Ceiling”

New Music February 23, 2022 7:57 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

We haven’t heard too much from PC Music personality Hannah Diamond since the release of her debut album Reflections three years ago. That changes today, though, with the release of “Staring At The Ceiling,” which is streaming now.

In the lead-up to “Staring At The Ceiling,” Diamond shared a TikTok previewing the glitching, warped track, where the pink-haired singer is lying back on iridescent sheets and pantomiming her single’s title. Consider it a little taste of Diamond’s forthcoming music video.

Listen to “Staring At The Ceiling” below.

https://twitter.com/Hannahdiamond_/status/1496569261858656256

