Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow – “Strangeland”

Detroit rapper Elzhi is teaming up with singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Georgia Anne Muldrow for a full-length album called Zhigeist. “Georgia’s music is phenomenal,” Elzhi says in a statement. “Her natural aptitude is limitless when it comes to production and vocals. I wanted to translate what her music was communicating to me.” Muldrow produced all 11 tracks, and you can listen to jazzy lead single “Strangeland” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “News From The Ship”
02 “Amnesia”
03 “Every Moment”
04 “King Shit (Say Word)”
05 “Understanding / Understanding Reprise”
06 “Already Gone”
07 “Strangeland”
08 “Pros and Cons”
09 “Nefertiti”
10 “Interlude”
11 “Compassion”

Zhigeist is out 3/11 via Nature Sounds. Pre-order it here.

