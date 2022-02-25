Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow – “Strangeland”

Detroit rapper Elzhi is teaming up with singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Georgia Anne Muldrow for a full-length album called Zhigeist. “Georgia’s music is phenomenal,” Elzhi says in a statement. “Her natural aptitude is limitless when it comes to production and vocals. I wanted to translate what her music was communicating to me.” Muldrow produced all 11 tracks, and you can listen to jazzy lead single “Strangeland” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “News From The Ship”

02 “Amnesia”

03 “Every Moment”

04 “King Shit (Say Word)”

05 “Understanding / Understanding Reprise”

06 “Already Gone”

07 “Strangeland”

08 “Pros and Cons”

09 “Nefertiti”

10 “Interlude”

11 “Compassion”

Zhigeist is out 3/11 via Nature Sounds. Pre-order it here.