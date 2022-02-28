Wet Leg – “Angelica”

Wet Leg – “Angelica”

Buzzy Isle of Wight duo (and Band To Watch) Wet Leg are still a month or so away from releasing their self-titled debut, but today we get another album cut along with a new video: “Angelica” follows “Oh No,” “Too Late Now,” “Wet Dream,” and “Chaise Longue.” The video for “Angelica” is directed by the band and features tons of absurdist dancing from Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers.

Named after Teasdale’s oldest friend, “Angelica” was recorded in Chambers’ living room by bandmate Joshua Mobaraki. “It’s laced with disenchantment,” Teasdale says of the track. “Even though the chorus is ‘good times, all the time.’ That’s just impossible, isn’t it?”

Watch and listen below.

Wet Leg is out 4/8 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

