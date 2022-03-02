Smash Mouth Announce New Singer With “Never Gonna Give You Up” Cover

In October of last year, Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell announced that he would be retiring from the band after a “chaotic” set at The Big Sip beer festival in Upstate New York where Harwell cursed at and threatened the audience. His actions were attributed to complications relating to his health; according to TMZ, Harwell was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy 8 years ago and has suffered side effects that impact his memory and motor functions. That all being said, Smash Mouth is now announcing that they have hired a new lead singer: Zach Goode. Along with the announcement is a cover of Risk Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

According to his website, Goode is a Los Angeles-based voice actor who has played in the bands Ghoulspoon, Divided by Zero, and Secret Seven, plus a “mock-senior citizen Weezer/Beastie Boys performance art band” called Geezer.

Upon his departure from Smash Mouth, Harwell said: “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.

To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you. I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn’t able to. I cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next and am looking forward to counting myself as one of the band’s newest fans.”

Listen to the newly reformed Smash Mouth’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” cover below.