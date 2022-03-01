Alex Cameron – “K-Hole”

Alex Cameron is getting ready to release his new album Oxy Music, and so far we’ve heard two singles from that project: “Sara Jo” and “Best Life.” Today, we’re getting another new one, “K Hole,” which is also getting a video directed by Jim Larson and shot at the St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn Heights. Additionally, Cameron has announced the return of Alcamathon, which is basically a telethon set to be livestreamed via Vans Channel 66 on album release day.

Describing “K Hole,” Cameron says: “Generation self medication. Social groups, shattered mirrors pieced back together and bound by saliva. Holding hands just to say ʻitʼs Ok that everything isnʼt Ok.ʼ Thereʼs love here, and peace, if youʼre alright with being on your own. We like it in pairs – but thereʼs only room for one in a K Hole.”

Watch the “K Hole” video below.

Oxy Music is out 3/11 via Secretly Canadian.

