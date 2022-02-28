Warfare – “Legends Never Die”

New Music February 28, 2022 10:16 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Next week, the hardcore supergroup Warfare will release Doomsday, their second LP. The band includes Triple B Records founder Sam Yarmuth on vocals and Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t frontman Justice Tripp on guitar, and its lineup also features people who have played in bands like Fury, Trash Talk, Hoax, Kommand, Blazing Eye, Ammunation, and Death Injection. The band has already shared two early tracks, “Doomsday” and “Drop Squad.” (The latter song also features God’s Hate leader and pro wrestler Brody King, making this collection of talent even more insane.) Today, Warfare have shared another new banger.

The new song “Legends Never Die” is over three minutes, which is a rare thing for this band. Warfare specialize in a form of frenzied, fast, fearsome old-school hardcore, and “Legends Never Die” definitely fits the bill. When the song kicks in, it’s a rabid sprint. But “Legends Never Die” also downshifts into crusher mode, and it’s got a truly deranged shredding-out guitar solo. Check it out below.

Doomsday is out 3/11 on Triple B Records.

