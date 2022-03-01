For a long time, Katrina Ford has been one of the best-kept secrets in the entire indie rock world. Ford has led Baltimore bands like Celebration, Mt. Royal, and Love Life, and she’s always been an electric frontwoman. She’s also done stellar guest-singer work for acts like Future Islands and UNKLE. More importantly, she sang backup on TV On The Radio’s first three albums, to the point where she was almost an unofficial member of the band. When TVOTR used to play Baltimore? And Ford would get up and sing with them? Dude.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Ford has lately been working on her debut solo album. Today, she’s shared a new song called “Peace Out,” and it’s got all the swirling intensity that Ford has brought to her different bands over the years. It’s a big, tense goth-rocker with a knife-edge bassline, and it’s got Ford singing about personal isolation. She never quite unveils the full operatic power of her voice, but you can always tell that it’s right there, threatening to break loose. Check the song out below.