Earlier last month, Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their new album, Unlimited Love, would be out in April. It’s their first album back with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006 and their first with producer Rick Rubin since 2011. We already heard “Black Summer,” and now we’re getting a follow-up single called “Poster Child.”

In June, the band will kick off a stadium tour with A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, Beck, the Strokes, King Princess, and St. Vincent. Check out “Poster Child” below.

Unlimited Love is out 4/1 via Warner Records.