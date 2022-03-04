Rivers Cuomo Jumps On A Track By Australian Pop-Country Singer Morgan Evans

Rivers Cuomo is doing Rivers Cuomo things again. Just hours after unveiling a Weezer-centric version of the popular word game Wordle (called, naturally, Weezle), Cuomo appeared on a new version of Australian pop-country singer (and crypto bro) Morgan Evans’ recent single “Country Outta My Girl.” The song is boilerplate Nashville dreck about a world-traveling woman who never stops repping the South no matter where she roams. Cuomo wrote a new second verse in which he sings lines like “Kurt Cobain down country roads/ Sunday school in her fishnet hose.” Say it ain’t so, Rivers.

