Watch The New Atlanta Season 3 Trailer

FX

News March 4, 2022 5:23 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

FX’s Atlanta is coming back for its third season this month, and today there’s a new trailer to enjoy (FX released the first one in December, so this technically is the third trailer). Starring Donald Glover as Earn, this season looks like it’ll take the main cast away from their titular city and across the pond to European cities like Amsterdam and Paris. Glover, who is also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, serves as the show’s primary writer and its executive producer. Looking forward, FX recently announced that Atlanta would end with its fourth season, airing fall 2022.

Watch the new Atlanta trailer below.

Atlanta season 3 premieres on FX and Hulu on 3/24.

