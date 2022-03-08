Son Lux composed the score for the upcoming A24 action sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All At Once, and they recruited quite the cast of collaborators. Their soundtrack for the film — which premieres at the SXSW Film Festival this week before a wider release next month — has contributions from André 3000, Randy Newman, Moses Sumney, and more. There’s also “This Is A Life,” a duet between David Byrne and Mitski that’s being released today.

“Even though we knew from the moment Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project,” Son Lux said about their score. “What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music. It was an opportunity for us to play, to infuse humor into our work, and to experiment from and beyond our various musical backgrounds.”

Listen to “This Is A Life” below.

Here’s a trailer for the movie:

The Everything Everywhere All At Once soundtrack is out 4/8, the same day the movie hits theaters nationwide.