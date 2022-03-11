Cardi B Backs Out Of First Starring Movie Role A Week Before Production

Cardi B has backed out of her starring role in the Paramount Pictures comedy Assisted Living a week before production was set to start in New York, according to Deadline. Cardi was going to play a “low-level criminal on the run when she’s wrongly accused of a crime” and hides out at her grandmother’s retirement home. The movie’s cast and crew, however, have been told that Assisted Living is being put on hold for now. Thembi Banks had been set to direct. The reason given for Cardi’s departure is that the rapper is “overextended.”

Cardi famously made her film debut in 2019’s Hustlers, where she played a stripper named Diamond. Since then, she played a supporting role, Leysa, in F9: The Fast Saga. This would have been her first starring role. As Deadline explains, this type of last-minute change can sometimes result in legal action, but production is hoping to start up again later this year.