Nilüfer Yanya Brought The House Down Playing “midnight sun” On Fallon

Earlier in March, British singer/songwriter Nilüfer Yanya released Stereogum’s Album Of The Week PAINLESS. In a much-deserved victory lap, Yanya and her angel wings stopped by The Tonight Show, where she performed a rocking rendition of album single “midnight sun.” The four-and-a-half-minute set builds in intensity, starting with Yanya and her vocals as the focus. Near the end, the show becomes a wall of sound, with thudding drums, reverb-stacked guitars, and flashing strobe lights. It’s quite affecting. Watch below.

PAINLESS is out now via ATO.

