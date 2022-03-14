William Basinski & Janek Schaefer – “. . . on reflection (one)”

New Music March 14, 2022 11:25 AM By James Rettig
0

William Basinski & Janek Schaefer – “. . . on reflection (one)”

New Music March 14, 2022 11:25 AM By James Rettig
0

Avant-garde composers William Basinski and Janek Schaefer have teamed up for a new collaborative album called ” . . . on reflection “, which will be out in April. The pair have been working on it for the past eight years, from their respective homes in Los Angeles and London. Today, they’re sharing “. . . on reflection (one),” the opening track from the collection, which features some meditative piano playing and field recordings. It comes with a clip from what’s described as Basinski’s upcoming feature film Iceland Celeste, which he made with James Elaine. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “. . . on reflection (one)”
02 “. . . on reflection (two)”
03 “. . . on reflection (three)”
04 “. . . on reflection (four)”
05 “. . . on reflection (five)”

” . . . on reflection “ is out 4/29 via Temporary Residence.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

We’ve Got A File On You: Bryan Adams

4 days ago 0

Dolly Parton Withdraws From Consideration For The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

18 hours ago 0

Maren Morris – “Nervous”

4 days ago 0

Sponge Guitarist Mike Cross Has Died At 57

5 days ago 0

Thom Yorke – “5.17”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest