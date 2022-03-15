Renata Zeiguer – “Picnic In The Dark”

Renata Zeiguer is releasing her sophomore album, Picnic In The Dark, in a couple weeks. She’s shared “Sunset Boulevard” and “Evergreen” from it so far, and today she’s sharing one final single in the form of its title track. It’s sweeping but restrained and dreamlike. “Having a picnic in the dark, I can sit anywhere/ There is no light around but I have found a way out here,” she sings on it.

“‘Picnic in the Dark’ is about the process of navigating my shadows, learning to take up space, challenging fate, and finding the light within,” Zeiguer said in a statement. “To me the metaphor of the picnic blanket is like using a magic carpet to navigate both vast unknown territory and subconsciousness – letting things unfold with awareness while existing in an in-between state of familiarity and uncertainty, like the stillness within the eye of a storm.”

Watch a video for the song below.

Picnic In The Dark is out 4/8 via Northern Spy Records. Pre-order it here.