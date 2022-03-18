Stream Sugar World’s Debut Album Lost & Found

Since moving to San Diego a few years ago, Ryan and Katryn Stanley — formerly of the Florida Best New Band alums Naps — have been putting out music under the name Sugar World. After a handful of one-off singles, today they’re dropping their debut album, Lost & Found.

It’s a comforting, homespun collection of tracks that highlights the pair’s knack for crafting a dreamy pop hook — see the propulsive, previously released “Time To Kill” and the sticky album cut “Lost Inside The Dream” — while also paying tribute to some of their influenced. Tucked throughout the tracklist are a handful of covers: Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi,” Electric Youth’s Drive soundtrack highlight “A Real Hero,” Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” and “B Who I Want 2 B,” a SOPHIE co-written vocaloid track. The selections are eclectic, and they way they morph each song into their signature sound is impressive.

Check it out below.

Lost & Found is out now.

