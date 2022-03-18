Normani – “Fair”

Normani’s Cardi B collab “Wild Side” was an inescapable radio hit and one of my favorite songs of last year. Today she’s back with her first song since. Normani wrote “Fair” with Abby Keen, Bernard “HARV” Harvey, and Felisha King Harvey. HARV produced the track, which takes its title from the lyric “Is it fair that you moved on, ’cause I swear that I haven’t.”

In a press release, Normani writes:

This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying. I adore you guys to the moon and back.

Listen below.

Normani will perform “Fair” on tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Below, hear the studio version and, starting at 12:30AM, watch the Fallon performance.