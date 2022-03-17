Aimee Mann Says Steely Dan Have Dropped Her From Their Tour: “It Seems They Thought Their Audience Wouldn’t Like A Female Singer-Songwriter?”

If you hang around Aimee Mann’s Instagram, you’ll come across lots of hand-drawn comics. One four-panel illustration posted today appeared to announce that Mann was dropped from her opening slot for Steely Dan’s summer tour because “it seems like they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?” Mann added within the comic: “As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks.”

The full text of the comic reads:

I was supposed to open for Steely Dan this summer. I just found out that they took me off the bill. No one is entirely sure why, but it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter? As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks. But you know what? People are allowed to not like you, for whatever reason.

“Good luck to all bands,” Mann concludes at the end of the strip.

Mann has spoken about her love for Steely Dan as recently as last fall when she told Forbes, “I feel like people have a serious damage and then I always relate to that.”

A look at Steely Dan’s website shows their spring/summer 2022 tour dates with Snarky Puppy being listed as the opening act. (Mann and Snarky Puppy were announced as openers just last month when Steve Winwood dropped out.) We have reached out to Mann’s representatives for confirmation.