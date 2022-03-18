Stream James Blake’s “Wind Down,” An Hour-Long Sleep Soundscape
It’s just as well that I’m going to go pass out after writing this — because James Blake has shared an hour-long track called “Wind Down” for Endel AI, which, according to its website, makes “personalized soundscapes to help you focus, relax, and sleep.” (Grimes previously collaborated on a lullaby for the app.) Well, isn’t that nice.
In fact, this Blake track is deliriously dreamy, with drawn-out, echoing vocals, deep, thoughtful piano, and billowing synth effects. Listen to “Wind Down,” and good luck making it to the end.