For many years, Blut Aus Nord, a mysterious French project led by a man who calls himself Vindsval, have been making a warped, experimental form of black metal. From album to album, Blut Aus Nord have stretched black metal up into different shapes, and they’re about to do it again. Today, the band announced plans to follow up their 2019 album Hallucinogen with a new one called Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses. They’ve also shared a new song, a wild ride with the title “That Cannot Be Dreamed.”

“That Cannot Be Dreamed” is a seven-minute psychedelic journey built on gut-scraping industrial drones and dreamy, faraway melodies. The music is unmistakably black metal, with its murky textures and its thundering blastbeats, but it’s got none of the guttural riffs or demonic vocals that many of us expect from the genre. Instead, this music is atmospheric and weirdly pretty, full of echo and ritualistic chanting. Check out “That Cannot Be Dreamed” and the Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses tracklist below.

<a href="https://blutausnord.bandcamp.com/album/disharmonium-undreamable-abysses">Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses by Blut Aus Nord</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Chants Of The Deep Ones”

02 “Tales Of The Old Dreamer”

03 “Into The Woods”

04 “Neptune’s Eye”

05 “That Cannot Be Dreamed”

06 “Keziah Mason”

07 “The Apotheosis Of The Unnamable”

Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses is out 5/20 on Debemur Morti Productions.