Lala Lala – “Memory”
Last year, Lillie West released a new album as Lala Lala, I Want The Door To Open. She’s currently making her way across North America on tour in support of it, and today she’s releasing a new song called “Memory,” which was co-produced by Andrew Broder and features some instrument-playing by WHY?’s Yoni Wolf, who also produced Lala Lala’s latest. “Memory” starts off as a gossamer piano ballad and builds from there into a twitching dance track. “‘Memory’ is about ‘euphoric recall’ and letting go of fantasy. Is it magic or a meaningful coincidence or are you just obsessed?” West said in a statement. Check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
03/22 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
03/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
03/25 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
03/26 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
03/27 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
03/28 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
03/30 Austin, TX @ The Parish
03/31 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
04/02 Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
04/03 Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee
04/13 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
04/14 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
04/15 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
04/16 Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern
04/17 Nashville, TN @ High Watt
04/19 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
04/20 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
04/22 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
04/23 Woodstock, NY @ Colony
04/24 @ Washington, DC @ Black Cat
04/26 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
04/27 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/28 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
04/29 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
04/30 Hamtramck, MI @ Outer Limits Lounge
05/01 Chicago, IL @ Garfield Park Conservatory
“Memory” is out now via Hardly Art.