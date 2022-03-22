Last year, Lillie West released a new album as Lala Lala, I Want The Door To Open. She’s currently making her way across North America on tour in support of it, and today she’s releasing a new song called “Memory,” which was co-produced by Andrew Broder and features some instrument-playing by WHY?’s Yoni Wolf, who also produced Lala Lala’s latest. “Memory” starts off as a gossamer piano ballad and builds from there into a twitching dance track. “‘Memory’ is about ‘euphoric recall’ and letting go of fantasy. Is it magic or a meaningful coincidence or are you just obsessed?” West said in a statement. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

03/22 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

03/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

03/25 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

03/26 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

03/27 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

03/28 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/30 Austin, TX @ The Parish

03/31 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

04/02 Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

04/03 Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee

04/13 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

04/14 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

04/15 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/16 Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern

04/17 Nashville, TN @ High Watt

04/19 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

04/20 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

04/22 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

04/23 Woodstock, NY @ Colony

04/24 @ Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/26 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

04/27 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/28 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

04/29 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/30 Hamtramck, MI @ Outer Limits Lounge

05/01 Chicago, IL @ Garfield Park Conservatory

“Memory” is out now via Hardly Art.