’80s synthpop standard-bearers Soft Cell are back with a new song and video for “Purple Zone,” which they recorded in collaboration with Pet Shop Boys. As you might have heard, Soft Cell are releasing their first new album in 20 years, Happiness Not Included. Pulsating and highly chantable, “Purple Zone” follows already released singles “Bruises On All My Illusions,” “Heart Like Chernobyl,” and the album’s title track. .

According to a press release, Pet Shop Boys were originally going to remix “Purple Zone” after watching Soft Cell perform the song on tour last year. Instead, the two electro-pop acts decided to team up and record a collaboration. “Working with the Pet Shop Boys was a pleasure, and this track is the perfect combination of us and them,” Soft Cell’s Marc Almond said in a statement.

Dave Ball added: “‘Purple Zone’ is probably our finest pop moment since the early 1980s.” Meanwhile, Pet Shop Boys said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with such an inspirational duo as Soft Cell on this gorgeous song.”

Listen to and watch “Purple Zone” below.

Happiness Not Included is out 5/6 via BMG. Pre-order here.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Happy, Happy, Happy”

02 “Polaroid”

03 “Bruises On My Illusion”

04 “Purple Zone”

05 “Heart Like Chernobyl”

06 “Light Sleepers”

07 “Happiness Not Included”

08 “Nostalgia Machine”

09 “Night Hawks”

10 “I’m Not A Friend Of God”

11 “Tranquiliser”

12 “New Eden”