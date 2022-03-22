Cincinnati’s Crime Of Passing make grimy, chaotic, desperate post-punk. Their tracks are tangled and lo-fi, but they bring a driving, anthemic melodic sensibility and a serious sense of urgency to a genre that can often get way too clinical and academic. Since 2016, Crime Of Passing have released a couple of demos and an EP, and now they’re getting ready to release their first full-length. From all available evidence, it’s going to rule.

Crime Of Passing’s self-titled album is out next month, and the band’s new single “Tender Fixation” promises great things to come. It’s a wild, jittery ride built on a twisty web of trebly guitars and Andie Luman’s grand, commanding vocals. The song sounds like it’s been buried on a dusty cassette in your cousin’s attic for the past 20 years, but it can still get your pulse going. Check it out below.

<a href="https://crimeofpassing.bandcamp.com/album/crime-of-passing">Crime of Passing by Crime of Passing</a>

Last year, before they announced the album, Crime Of Passing also released two of the songs from the LP, “Off My Shoulder” and “Vision Talk,” as a two-sided single. Those songs are great, too!

<a href="https://crimeofpassing.bandcamp.com/album/crime-of-passing-off-my-shoulder-vision-talk">Crime of Passing – Off My Shoulder / Vision Talk by Crime of Passing</a>

The Crime Of Passing album is out 4/22 on Feel It Records.