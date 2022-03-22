Crime Of Passing – “Tender Fixation”
Cincinnati’s Crime Of Passing make grimy, chaotic, desperate post-punk. Their tracks are tangled and lo-fi, but they bring a driving, anthemic melodic sensibility and a serious sense of urgency to a genre that can often get way too clinical and academic. Since 2016, Crime Of Passing have released a couple of demos and an EP, and now they’re getting ready to release their first full-length. From all available evidence, it’s going to rule.
Crime Of Passing’s self-titled album is out next month, and the band’s new single “Tender Fixation” promises great things to come. It’s a wild, jittery ride built on a twisty web of trebly guitars and Andie Luman’s grand, commanding vocals. The song sounds like it’s been buried on a dusty cassette in your cousin’s attic for the past 20 years, but it can still get your pulse going. Check it out below.
Last year, before they announced the album, Crime Of Passing also released two of the songs from the LP, “Off My Shoulder” and “Vision Talk,” as a two-sided single. Those songs are great, too!
The Crime Of Passing album is out 4/22 on Feel It Records.