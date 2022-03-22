Crime Of Passing – “Tender Fixation”

New Music March 22, 2022 12:07 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Crime Of Passing – “Tender Fixation”

New Music March 22, 2022 12:07 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Cincinnati’s Crime Of Passing make grimy, chaotic, desperate post-punk. Their tracks are tangled and lo-fi, but they bring a driving, anthemic melodic sensibility and a serious sense of urgency to a genre that can often get way too clinical and academic. Since 2016, Crime Of Passing have released a couple of demos and an EP, and now they’re getting ready to release their first full-length. From all available evidence, it’s going to rule.

Crime Of Passing’s self-titled album is out next month, and the band’s new single “Tender Fixation” promises great things to come. It’s a wild, jittery ride built on a twisty web of trebly guitars and Andie Luman’s grand, commanding vocals. The song sounds like it’s been buried on a dusty cassette in your cousin’s attic for the past 20 years, but it can still get your pulse going. Check it out below.

Last year, before they announced the album, Crime Of Passing also released two of the songs from the LP, “Off My Shoulder” and “Vision Talk,” as a two-sided single. Those songs are great, too!

The Crime Of Passing album is out 4/22 on Feel It Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Will Butler Quits Arcade Fire

3 days ago 0

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Explains Dropping Aimee Mann From Tour

5 days ago 0

Travis Barker Defends Kourtney Kardashian Wearing A Cannibal Corpse Shirt

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Take A Bow”

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest