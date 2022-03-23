Luke Steele – “Pool Of Love”

New Music March 23, 2022 9:23 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Luke Steele – “Pool Of Love”

New Music March 23, 2022 9:23 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Empire Of The Sun’s Luke Steele is preparing to release his debut solo album in May. Titled Listen To The Water, the album features a couple of songs we’ve already heard, including “Common Man” and “Armageddon Slice.” Now, Steele is sharing a new song “Pool Of Love.” It’s a mellow, meandering tune featuring Steele’s layered vocals over calm acoustic guitar and ruminative synths. “I gotta remind myself that it doesn’t really matter what happened before,” Steele sings, adding, “Do or die, just open the door.” Listen below.

Listen To The Water is out 5/13 on EMI Australia.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Jack White Crash Beck’s Set With A Chumbawamba Cover

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It”

3 days ago 0

Hear Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood On Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, & Sean Hayes’ SmartLess Podcast

2 days ago 0

Pusha T’s New Song Is A McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish Diss Track For Arby’s

2 days ago 0

Will Butler Quits Arcade Fire

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest