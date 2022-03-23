Luke Steele – “Pool Of Love”
Empire Of The Sun’s Luke Steele is preparing to release his debut solo album in May. Titled Listen To The Water, the album features a couple of songs we’ve already heard, including “Common Man” and “Armageddon Slice.” Now, Steele is sharing a new song “Pool Of Love.” It’s a mellow, meandering tune featuring Steele’s layered vocals over calm acoustic guitar and ruminative synths. “I gotta remind myself that it doesn’t really matter what happened before,” Steele sings, adding, “Do or die, just open the door.” Listen below.
Listen To The Water is out 5/13 on EMI Australia.