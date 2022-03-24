In February, the Hudson Valley’s Battle Ave announced their first album in seven years, I Saw The Egg. They’ve already shared early songs “Maya,” “Leo” (with Laura Stevenson), “Core,” “Black Jeans,” and “Fool.” Now they’re sharing the album’s organ-led title track.

Coming in at exactly two minutes, “I Saw The Egg” is described in a press release as “the thematic centerpiece of the album,” touching on subjects like “goals and priorities, feelings of insecurity and jealousy, and a desire to be accepted by others.” Frontman Jesse Doherty wrote “I Saw The Egg” after listening to the LVL UP song “Hoodwink’d,” realizing that a brief song could be just as emotionally effective as a longer track. Listen below.

I Saw The Egg is out 4/1 on Friend Club/Totally Real.