0

G.I. Bill is a one-man post-hardcore project from the Oklahoma City resident Sam Allen. Allen put out his G.I. Bill demo in 2020, and he’s released a couple of singles since then. (Allen plays everything except drums, and he’s had different drummers on his different records.) Today, Allen dropped a new two-song single, and it’s a good one. The new tracks “Wednesday Service” and “Life Labors Of Love” are big, hearty, melodic ragers that remind me of Spice, the Ceremony side project currently kicking all sorts of ass. “Wednesday Service” in particular, is a beefy, catchy jam that does not sound like one guy working mostly alone. Check out both songs below.

“Wednesday Service” b/w “Life Labor Of Love” is out now on New Morality Zine.

