Sports Team – “R Entertainment”

A couple years ago, Brit-rockers Sports Team started to get way bigger thanks to a web of internet and grassroots circumstances. They released their debut, Deep Down Happy, in the summer of 2020, but we haven’t heard much from them since. Yesterday, the band indicated that was about to change, tweeting: “New music tomorrow. Entering our U2 Vertigo phase. Lots of leather, songs about the desert, tiny little hats.”

Now, Sports Team have announced a new album called Gulp! It’s due out in July, but along with the announcement they have shared a lead single called “R Entertainment.” According to the band, the song is about “the packaging down of all human experience into entertainment, prompted by the infinite scroll through social feeds and the manic formlessness of the images we are hit with every day. Graphic news interrupted by ads for season 17 of The Bodyguard, news as a rubbernecking, passively waiting for the next drop of horror as we flick through recipes.”

You can check out “R Entertainment” below and decide for yourself if it sounds like “Vertigo.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Game”

02 “Dig!”

03 “The Drop”

04 “Cool It Kid”

05 “Unstuck”

06 “R Entertainment”

07 “Kool Aid”

08 “Getting Better”

09 “Fingers (Taken Off)”

10 “Light Industry”

Gulp! is out 7/22 via Island Records. Pre-order it here.