The Callous Daoboys – “A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops”

New Music March 29, 2022 11:19 AM By Tom Breihan
0

The Callous Daoboys – “A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops”

New Music March 29, 2022 11:19 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Atlanta sextet the Callous Daoboys make a freaked-out, chaotic form of metalcore full of whiplash time-signature changes and lyrics screamed so forcefully that you can miss their conceptual bent. They’re one of the heaviest and most explosive bands on the screamo circuit, which is currently full of heavy and explosive bands, and they recall the long-gone days when bands like Botch and the Dillinger Escape Plan roamed the earth.

Today, the Callous Daoboys have released a new single called “A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops,” their first new music since the 2019 album Die On Mars. The band has a new album in the works, as well as a tour with Limbs and Greyhaven. The new track lurches in 15 different directions at once — guttural metal riffage, pretty violin parts, disorienting stop-start structure, a mid-song spoken-word breakdown about dreams and memory.

In a press release, singer Carson Pace says, “Capturing your first experience of Déjà vu? Have you heard this breakdown before? Does it matter? What are the intentions of man’s best friend? Start over.” Check out the song’s video below.

“A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops” is out now on MNRK Heavy/Modern Static Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

More Details Regarding Taylor Hawkins’ Death Shared By Bogotá Health Office

4 days ago 0

Mira Calix Has Died

2 days ago 0

Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell Win Best Original Song, Diane Warren Loses For The 13th Time

2 days ago 0

New Report Conflicts Diddy’s Claim That Will Smith & Chris Rock Squashed Their Beef After The Oscars

2 days ago 0

Perry Farrell Shares Video Eulogy For His Best Friend Taylor Hawkins

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest