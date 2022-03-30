Palm Coast, Florida’s Home Is Where and Denton, Texas’ Record Setter were both named Bands To Watch on this website in recent years. Both are fronted by trans women, and both conjure volatile screamo epics among other talents. They’re teaming up for a split EP called dissection lesson, out in a few weeks via Father/Daughter and Topshelf, with cover art by another trans frontperson, Connie Sgarbossa of SeeYouSpaceCowboy. Soul Glo guests on one of the Home is Where tracks. Yes, that is a lot of exciting proper nouns in one paragraph.

Today each band is sharing one of their songs from the split. Home Is Where’s “names” reacts to 2021’s status as the deadliest year on record for trans and non-binary people. It’s one of the shapeshifting band’s heaviest and most intense songs to date, with Brandon MacDonald screaming, “You were beautiful, you were my sister! You are beautiful, you are my sister!” Record Setter’s explosive slow-burn “plain english” is about Judy Mitchell’s “experiences living under violent authority as a trans woman, and details her navigations through transition and depression.”

Hear both fiery tracks below.

<a href="https://homeiswhere.bandcamp.com/album/dissection-lesson-2">dissection lesson by Home Is Where</a>

<a href="https://homeiswhere.bandcamp.com/album/dissection-lesson-2">dissection lesson by Record Setter</a>

HOME IS WHERE TOUR DATES:

05/07 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre (w/ Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green, Tim Kasher)

05/09 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza (w/ Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green, Tim Kasher)

05/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage (w/ Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green, Tim Kasher)

05/11 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground (w/ Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green, Tim Kasher)

05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre (w/ Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green, Tim Kasher)

05/14 – New Orleans, LA @ The Hangar (w/ Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green, Tim Kasher)

05/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (w/ Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green, Tim Kasher)

05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center (w/ Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green, Tim Kasher)

05/18 – Roswell, NM @ The Liberty (w/ Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green, Tim Kasher)

RECORD SETTER TOUR DATES:

04/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Speakeasy

04/02 – Wichita, KS @ Chainlink Park

04/03 – Tulsa, OK @ Foolish Things

dissection lesson is out 4/15 on Topshelf and Father/Daughter. Pre-order it here.