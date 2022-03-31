Rootsy country veteran Lyle Lovett has made a whole lot of records since he debuted in the mid-’80s, but he hasn’t released an album since 2012’s Release Me. Today, Lovett, gearing up for a big tour with his Large Band, has announced his first new LP in a decade. Lovett recorded 12th Of June with his co-producer Chuck Ainlay, and it features a mix of originals and old standards.

Along with the album announcement, Lovett has shared the 12th Of June title track. It’s a lush, pretty rumination about past memories that Lovett has attached to a particular date on the calendar. The harmonies on the chorus are really, really nice. The song’s video is footage of Lovett and his collaborators recording together. Watch that video and check out the 12th Of June tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cookin At The Continental”

02 “Pants Is Overrated”

03 “Straighten Up And Fly Right”

04 “Gee Baby Ain’t I Good To You”

05 “Peel Me A Grape”

06 “Her Loving Man”

07 “12th Of June”

08 “Pig Meat Man”

09 “The Mocking Ones”

10 “Are We Dancing”

11 “On A Winters Morning”

12th Of June is out 5/13 on Verve Records.