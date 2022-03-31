Failure Share Documentary Trailer Featuring Hayley Williams, Jason Schwartzman, & More
Failure is the subject of a new documentary film, which has been in the works since at least 2018 when the cult alt-rock band asked fans to send them live footage of themselves from the ’90s. That documentary is finally set to come out next year, and a 30-minute version of it will be screened at Failure’s upcoming summer run of shows before the band plays. Today, they’ve released an extended 7-minute trailer for the doc, which includes talking head appearances from Hayley Williams, Jason Schwartzman, Maynard James Keenan, Tommy Lee, Butch Vig, Troy Sanders, Margaret Cho, Troy Van Leeuwen, and more. Check it out below.
FAILURE TOUR DATES:
06/02 San Diego, CA @ Music Box
06/03 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
06/04 Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage
06/05 Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent
06/07 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
06/08 Denver, CO @ Bluebird
06/09 Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
06/10 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
06/11 St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s
06/12 Dallas, TX @ Trees
06/14 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
06/15 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
06/16 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
06/17 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
06/18 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
06/19 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
06/21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
06/22 Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage
06/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
06/24 New York, NY @ Warsaw
06/25 Boston, MA @ Sinclair
06/26 Toronto, ON @ The Velvet Underground
06/28 Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot
06/29 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
06/30 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
07/01 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
07/02 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
07/05 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
07/06 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
07/07 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
07/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent