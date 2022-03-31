Failure Share Documentary Trailer Featuring Hayley Williams, Jason Schwartzman, & More

Failure is the subject of a new documentary film, which has been in the works since at least 2018 when the cult alt-rock band asked fans to send them live footage of themselves from the ’90s. That documentary is finally set to come out next year, and a 30-minute version of it will be screened at Failure’s upcoming summer run of shows before the band plays. Today, they’ve released an extended 7-minute trailer for the doc, which includes talking head appearances from Hayley Williams, Jason Schwartzman, Maynard James Keenan, Tommy Lee, Butch Vig, Troy Sanders, Margaret Cho, Troy Van Leeuwen, and more. Check it out below.

FAILURE TOUR DATES:

06/02 San Diego, CA @ Music Box

06/03 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

06/04 Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage

06/05 Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent

06/07 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

06/08 Denver, CO @ Bluebird

06/09 Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

06/10 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

06/11 St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s

06/12 Dallas, TX @ Trees

06/14 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

06/15 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

06/16 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

06/17 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

06/18 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

06/19 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

06/21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/22 Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

06/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

06/24 New York, NY @ Warsaw

06/25 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

06/26 Toronto, ON @ The Velvet Underground

06/28 Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot

06/29 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

06/30 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

07/01 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

07/02 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

07/05 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

07/06 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

07/07 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

07/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent