Automatic – “Venus Hour”

About a month ago, LA trio Automatic announced their sophomore album Excess. They also shared “New Beginning,” a promising first glimpse of the album. Today, they’re back with another one.

Automatic’s latest is called “Venus Hour.” Izzy Glaudini was setting out to write about “psycho-feminine energy” and says the song is “about whatever it is inside you that makes you want to do that thing that isn’t logical, or safe.”

“Venus Hour” also has a video directed by Sylvie Lake. A press release notes that the video is an extension of the song’s themes of gender identity, with each band member portraying a female characters from a different decade — the ’30s, the ’60s, and the ’90s. Check it out below.

Excess is out 6/24 on Stones Throw. Pre-order it here.

