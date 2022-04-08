Stream Crossed’s Sludgy, Crusty, Freaked-Out Meltdown Morir

The Madrid quartet Crossed play intensely harsh and heavy music that pulls from a lot of different buckets. There’s some sludge metal, blackened crust, emo-violence, and deathcore in the mix, and even some parts that remind me of when Deftones get all ominously woozy between sonic freakouts. The vocals can be shrill in various ways, be it screamo ranting or black metal rasping. The music is dynamic and discordant and unpredictable and mercilessly blunt. Below, stream their full new album Morir (which translates to To Die) and check out their “Flores Rotas” video.

<a href="https://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/morir">Morir by CROSSED</a>

Morir is out now on Zegema Beach. Buy it here.