Stream Crossed’s Sludgy, Crusty, Freaked-Out Meltdown Morir

New Music April 8, 2022 10:57 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Stream Crossed’s Sludgy, Crusty, Freaked-Out Meltdown Morir

New Music April 8, 2022 10:57 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The Madrid quartet Crossed play intensely harsh and heavy music that pulls from a lot of different buckets. There’s some sludge metal, blackened crust, emo-violence, and deathcore in the mix, and even some parts that remind me of when Deftones get all ominously woozy between sonic freakouts. The vocals can be shrill in various ways, be it screamo ranting or black metal rasping. The music is dynamic and discordant and unpredictable and mercilessly blunt. Below, stream their full new album Morir (which translates to To Die) and check out their “Flores Rotas” video.

Morir is out now on Zegema Beach. Buy it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?

3 days ago 0

Donald Glover Says Because The Internet Is “The Rap OK Computer

23 hours ago 0

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty Of Manslaughter

2 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Wet Leg Wet Leg

3 days ago 0

Stephan Jenkins On Third Eye Blind’s 25th Anniversary & Why There’s “Probably Some Misunderstanding” About Him Being Berkeley Valedictorian

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest