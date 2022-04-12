Hear Boris & Thou/Mizmor/Emma Ruth Rundle’s Contributions To Sacred Bones’ 15th Anniversary Compilation

Next month, Sacred Bones is releasing a 15th anniversary compilation featuring some artists from the label’s roster covering one another. We’ve already heard contributions from Marissa Nadler and the Hunt, and today the label is sharing another pair of tracks. Boris has covered “Funnel Of Love,” a song originally recorded by Wanda Jackson which director Jim Jarmusch then put his own spin on with his band SQÜRL for the Only Lovers Left Alive soundtrack. And Thou, Mizmor, and Emma Ruth Rundle came together to offer up their own collaborative take on Zola Jesus’ “Night.” Check out both below.

Todo Muere SBXV is out 5/27 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.