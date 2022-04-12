When a punk or hardcore band goes long enough without releasing any new music, it’s usually a pretty good bet that the band no longer exists. So I’m delighted to report that mouth-frothing New York punks Warthog are back in business. Warthog are led by Chris Hansell, former singer from the Men, and the band features current and former members of bands like Nude Beach, L.O.T.I.O.N., and Witchtrial. Warthog’s music is brutal and simplistic metal-punk, played with fire-eyed passion and intensity. You could compare Warthog to any number of more recent punk or metal bands, but the main thing you need to know is that they sound like Mötorhead and the Ramones. If you don’t want to hear a band that sounds like Mötorhead and the Ramones, then what the fuck are you doing with your life?

Warthog have released a bunch of EPs, and the last two were all-timers — one from 2016 and another from 2018. Both of them are self-titled, which is confusing, and both of them stomp ass, which is not. Today, Warthog have announced the impending release of another self-titled EP. This one has three songs, and Alexander Heir did the cover art. The band recorded the EP with Firewalker’s Sasha Stroud producing. Will Killingsworth mixed the EP, and Arthur Rizk mastered it, so you already know that it’s going to sound like a monster. The first song from the EP supports that thesis.

“Four Walls,” the first new Warthog song in four years, is an ugly beast of a track. It’s a fast, fuzzed-out riff-stomper. The rhythm section sounds like society collapsing all around you. The guitars sound like foul creatures rising up from the muck. The vocals sound like the work of someone who is extremely angry about all the broken glass stuck in his throat. Listen to “Four Walls” below.

<a href="https://staticshockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/warthog-3">Warthog by Warthog</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Four Walls”

02 “Terrestrial Progress”

03 “Digital Tumor”

The Warthog EP is out 5/6 on Toxic State in the US and Static Shock in Europe. Warthog are playing a 5/7 show at the Bowery Ballroom that’ll mark their 10th anniversary as a band and serve as the record-release show for the new EP. The bill also features the Chisel, Impalers, Flower, and Tower 7. That show is already sold out, but Warthog are also promising more shows in the US and Europe.