Belle And Sebastian – “Young And Stupid”

Last month, Belle And Sebastian announced A Bit Of Previous, their first album in seven years. So far we’ve heard a couple tracks from it, including “If They’re Shooting At You” and “Unnecessary Drama.” Today, they’re back with another one.

Belle And Sebastian’s latest is album opener “Young And Stupid.” Instead of sharing a quote accompanying the new track, the band has instead presented a memory courtesy of Jon Hamm:

In 2015 at Bonnaroo, Belle And Sebastian invited Zach Galifianakis and me up to the stage during their set to toss gummy bears in each other’s mouths. Then Stuart got into the fun and demanded a catch as well. It was dramatic, stupid, and done with style and grace. I know I can speak for Zach when I say “I want to thank them for their inclusion of us into their show.” I know the audience was simply confused, but we were absolutely delighted. Please enjoy this new album with a gummy bear of your choice, and think fondly of all of us.

OK, thank you Jon Hamm! You can check out “Young And Stupid” below.

A Bit Of Previous is out 5/6 on Matador. Pre-order it here.