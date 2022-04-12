Watch Unearthed Footage Of Jay-Z’s Legendary 2001 Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance

News April 12, 2022 4:37 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Watch Unearthed Footage Of Jay-Z’s Legendary 2001 Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance

News April 12, 2022 4:37 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Jay-Z’s performance at the 2001 edition of the annual hip-hop mega-concert Hot 97 Summer Jam is legendary. My colleague Tom Breihan once declared it the most contentious moment in Summer Jam history. For the first time in 21 years, footage of that full set is circulating online.

The show took place June 28, 2001 at Nassau Coliseum, with a stacked bill also featuring Destiny’s Child, OutKast, Ludacris, Eve, Nelly, and more. During his headlining set, Jay famously brought Michael Jackson out on stage with him as a flex. More importantly, he debuted “Takeover,” from his then-imminent album The Blueprint. “Takeover,” which instantly became one of the most famous diss tracks in rap history, found Jay sending shots at Nas, which inspired the insane rebuttal “Ether.” But a lot of the venom on “Takeover” is directed at Mobb Deep, a hostility that extended to Jay’s stage show. While performing the song, Jay filled the Jumbotron with photos of Mobb Deep member Prodigy at a dance class as a child, a perceived humiliation that derailed Prodigy’s career for some time.

Audio from this gig has been available online for years, but there hasn’t been video until today, when an account called HipHopVCR posted the whole thing. It’s 57 minutes long, and key excerpts are leaking out into Twitter as we speak. Behold it all below.

Related

The Blueprint Turns 20
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

We’ve Got A File On You: Jewel

5 days ago 0

Kurt Loder Apologizes For Being A Dick To Jewel

4 days ago 0

Watch WILLOW Make SNL Debut With Camila Cabello On “psychofreak”

3 days ago 0

Watch Thom Yorke Perform Radiohead, UNKLE, & The Smile Songs Solo For The First Time

4 days ago 0

The Saints’ Chris Bailey Has Died

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest