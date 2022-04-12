Preview Arcade Fire’s New Single “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)”

As you might have heard, Arcade Fire are preparing to release a new album, WE, next month. After sending a series of mysterious postcards to fans (and posting web ads), Arcade Fire debuted a few songs live at New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre a few weeks ago, including lead single “The Lightning I, II.” Now, the band is sharing a preview of their next single, “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).”

In a special unboxing video posted to Instagram, singer Win Butler announced that he’d just received a box of WE vinyl from the pressing plant. He opened up an album and showed viewers each side of the cylinder: “That’s side ‘WE,’ and that’s side ‘I,'” he demonstrated, flipping the record from side to side.

Later, the band posted a video of a turntable with the WE vinyl queued up to “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).” Arcade Fire originally debuted the acoustic-heavy track on March 21 at Bowery Ballroom in New York, saving it for their second to last song in the set’s encore. They followed it up with a cover of the Plastic Ono Band’s “Give Peace A Chance” with David Byrne on hand as a special guest.

Listen to a preview of “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” below.

WE is out 5/6 via Columbia.