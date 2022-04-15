DaBaby Shot An Intruder At His North Carolina Estate: Report

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

News April 14, 2022 10:22 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

DaBaby Shot An Intruder At His North Carolina Estate: Report

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

News April 14, 2022 10:22 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

DaBaby has reportedly shot someone at his North Carolina estate. According to TMZ, the shooting occurred on Wednesday night when an intruder came onto the property without permission. The rapper apparently exchanged words with the intruder and proceeded to shoot them in the leg. DaBaby then called 911 and has been cooperative with law enforcement.

On Wednesday night, the Troutman Police Department posted the following report to Facebook:

On 04/13/2022 at around 1945 hours officers with the Troutman Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 135 Stillwater Road. Officers arrived on scene where they found one subject suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment. Due to the ongoing and continuing nature of this investigation, no information as to the names of those involved or the circumstances can be released at this time. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at large.

The redacted 911 call has also been released via YouTube. The unidentified caller, whose voice has been altered (TMZ reports the caller as DaBaby), says they shot a man in the leg after trespassing, telling the dispatcher: “He’s neutralized until you guys get here.”

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

We’ve Got A File On You: Jewel

7 days ago 0

Watch Unearthed Footage Of Jay-Z’s Legendary 2001 Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance

2 days ago 0

Kurt Loder Apologizes For Being A Dick To Jewel

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby”

2 days ago 0

A Cryptic Robot Has Appeared In The Background Of The Thumbnails On Some Of Shakira’s Music Videos

3 days ago 0
A cryptic robot has appeared in the background of the thumbnails on some of @shakira’s music videos.

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest