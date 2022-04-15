DaBaby Shot An Intruder At His North Carolina Estate: Report

DaBaby has reportedly shot someone at his North Carolina estate. According to TMZ, the shooting occurred on Wednesday night when an intruder came onto the property without permission. The rapper apparently exchanged words with the intruder and proceeded to shoot them in the leg. DaBaby then called 911 and has been cooperative with law enforcement.

On Wednesday night, the Troutman Police Department posted the following report to Facebook:

On 04/13/2022 at around 1945 hours officers with the Troutman Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 135 Stillwater Road. Officers arrived on scene where they found one subject suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment. Due to the ongoing and continuing nature of this investigation, no information as to the names of those involved or the circumstances can be released at this time. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at large.

The redacted 911 call has also been released via YouTube. The unidentified caller, whose voice has been altered (TMZ reports the caller as DaBaby), says they shot a man in the leg after trespassing, telling the dispatcher: “He’s neutralized until you guys get here.”